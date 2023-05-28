Dr. Haitham Shaaban Shaaban is currently an associate professor of biophysics. He is also one of the Egyptian experts abroad in genome research, and a research project director at the Agora Center for Translational Cancer Research and the University of Lausanne Medical School Hospital in Switzerland.

In Shaaban’s latest research in this field, he was able to monitor the movement of the genome and new structures in the living cancer cell for the first time, which leads to the possibility of predicting and diagnosing cancer in its early stages.

The Egyptian scientist Haitham Shaaban will chair the conference, which is currently being prepared and is scheduled to be held in Ghana at the end of next August, along with the American scientist of Ghanaian origin, Kwezi Igbelik, director of the Sina Institute of Science and Technology in Ghana, and the American scientist, Thomas Brooker, professor of genetics. and molecular biology at the University of Alabama, USA.

The significance of the event for Africa

And on the importance and benefit of this conference for the continent of Africa, Haitham Shaaban said in statements to “Sky News Arabia”:

The idea of ​​organizing this conference came years ago when Dr. Kwazi Agbelik and I met as postdoctoral researchers at Harvard University, where we were excited to transfer our experiences that we gained abroad to our continent, the continent of Africa, transfer knowledge and bring the most important scientists to transfer their knowledge to our students and researchers.

We applied to the Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology to host this conference and worked hard to convince them to hold this event in Africa and to provide all the necessary capabilities for the success of this event.

The importance of the conference is that it is the first of its kind in this field to be held on the African continent. Scientific conferences of the American Societies for Experimental Biology are always held in the United States and sometimes on the European continent. travel visas and others.

Also, these conferences are always held in advanced scientific disciplines to attract scientists, researchers and students in these disciplines, and most of these specialists are not from the continent of Africa, and unfortunately all these factors hinder the spread of modern science and the interaction of researchers from outside America and Europe.

We aimed to hold this conference in Africa to overcome all these obstacles, and we also decided to choose the topic of the conference in a specialization that touches health, basic medical sciences and modern technological sciences, especially the use of cheap technology represented in the latest types of optical imaging and quantitative methods based on artificial intelligence in genome studies in healthy cells and diseases associated with the genome.

Emerging technologies and modern tools for studying cellular and genome functions and their interactions with the environment in health and disease will also be discussed.

The conference will host scientists from all over the world to present the latest discoveries in this field, which helps the interaction and communication of these scientists with researchers on the African continent.

Egypt is considered one of the most important and largest African countries in the field of scientific research, especially since the Egyptian state is currently building the Egyptian Genome Project, and then holding such a conference in this specialization and timing will be an attractive factor for Egyptian researchers to attend the conference to present their research and learn about the latest findings of scientists in this field. science and related sciences.

The surprise is that we will work to hold a copy of this conference next year in Egypt, and every year it will be held in one of the African countries and the Middle East region.

According to the biography of Dr. Haitham Shaaban, before moving to his current job in Switzerland, he worked as a postdoctoral researcher at Harvard University, a researcher at the French National Center for Scientific Research at the University of Toulouse, and a visiting researcher at the British University of Oxford.

In 2015, Shaaban obtained a double PhD in Physics of Optics and Photonics from the University of Aix-Marseille, France, and from the University of Florence, Italy, in the development of ultra-resolution optical microscopes.