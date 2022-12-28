It ends 4-1. All easy for the grenades in the last test of 2022. A day to forget for Marlon: own goal and mess on the Croatian’s first goal. In the middle, the Kosovar’s great goal with a right footed shot. Caprari’s penalty is useless

From our correspondent Mario Pagliara

An enthusiastic Taurus passes the last exam of the year with flying colours. Monza postponed, defeated at home 4-1 in the last friendly of 2022. Granata illuminated by the star of Nikola Vlasic, who returned from Doha in World format: eight minutes were enough for him from when he took over halfway through the second half to score twice (beautiful the second goal). In the first half, an own goal by a disastrous Marlon and a round shot by Vojvoda to applause mark Toro’s first double advantage. Di Caprari on penalty the only ring of the Brianza.

EVIDENCE OF A — See also Depay, beware of the Premier. Napoli, goalkeeper rebus. And the Bull grows - Video Gazzetta.it It looks to all intents and purposes a championship starter. Juric and Palladino have their sights set on returning to Serie A on the calendar in seven days, so they want to test the progress of these weeks’ training and line up, for better or worse, two formations that are close to those of the starters. Granata in the field with the Toro of the greats: in midfield the Ricci-Lukic couple lead, in front is Sanabria, behind Djidji and Rodriguez. The only absentee (at the start) is Vlasic, who has just returned from the World Cup and slipped to the bench. Monza must give up the bruised Pessina, Ciurria, Caldirola and Dani Mota. Palladino immediately throws Petagna into the fray with Colpani and Machin in front behind him. There is Pablo Mari in defense and also Izzo, on the centre-left, for the first time against his ex Turin.

BREAK IT CLOSE — See also Juric: "Good guys, well deserved victory. And we can grow" It is played under the eyes of Paolo Berlusconi, honorary president of the Brianza club who, just in the morning, made important steps forward to beat Fiorentina’s competition for Croatian attacking midfielder Josip Brekalo (coincidentally, a former Toro). At the start the landlords are preferred for the more orderly dribbling, then after fifteen minutes Toro takes the measures and manages to raise the center of gravity and impose lines of play. First, however, after six minutes there is a need for a result-saving exit from Milinkovic on Machin. It is perceived that he is a friendly player with low rhythms and visibly packed legs. In the eleven minutes from 26′ to 37′ Juric finds two goals: in the 26th minute Marlon makes a mess and mocks Di Gregorio with an own goal (after pressure from Sanabria); in the 37th minute, a good foray by Radonjic gave birth to Vojvoda’s 0-2 shot which drew applause from the stadium. Before the interval, Petagna gets hurt and is replaced: problems with his right knee. See also Simeone's five concerns for the game against Real Madrid

VLASIC SHOW — At game time, Monza and Turin begin to change. Among the grenades, Vlasic returns to the field, positioned by Juric as a false nine in place of Sanabria. The Croatian takes six minutes to score the first goal (disastrous once again Marlon who trips over the ball). Two minutes later, the 4-0 hit was beautiful, again from a Vlasic in the World version: galloping solo and a splendid return shot that leaves no way out for Di Gregorio. On 29′ Rovella earned a penalty: Caprari made it 1-4 from the spot. Toro closed their round of friendlies in December with a convincing victory, while Monza left many doubts that only a return to the league will be able to solve.

