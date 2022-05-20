The global sage and environmental activist Sadhguru concluded his tour in the UAE within the framework of “Conscious Planet Action: Saving the Soil” with a public event, organized in cooperation between the “Conscious Planet” movement and the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment at the Dubai World Trade Center, with the aim of raising societal awareness about the importance of Preserving the soil, and the event, in which Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, participated as a guest of honor, attracted the participation of 10,000 people and an elite group of high-ranking guests.

In his opening speech, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan said: “What we observe of the danger of soil erosion spreading around the world and our desire to understand what we see reminds me of the most prominent advocates of the environment, the founding father of the state, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his approach to environmental work in our country. In general, and after the death of Sheikh Zayed, our country’s interest in the environment continued to increase, as the country, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, succeeded in launching many environmental initiatives and institutions.”

He added, “In that nature-loving spirit, we must all continue to explore more ways to plan, protect, manage and use our natural resources. I also believe in a strong connection between our spirituality and how we care for the environment, as our spirituality underpins our moral obligation to create conditions that allow all individuals in all countries to improve standards of living without acting in a way that leaves future generations vulnerable to living and working in an arid environment.”

The Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Maryam bint Mohammed Al Muhairi, said: “The strategic directions of the UAE to enhance food security and protect the environment have placed soil conservation and combating its degradation as a main pillar of its efforts, as many strategies and policies have been developed that not only aim to enhance food security but also implement Sustainable soil management systems, including the national strategy for food security, the strategy to combat desertification, and the general environmental policy in the UAE. The country has also recently supported the outcomes of the COP26 session, which considered soil as a vital component of sustainable agricultural systems.

She added: “Our ability to protect our environment and enhance our food security is linked to the extent to which all components of society participate in this work. Therefore, we must all participate and pass on our sustainable behaviors and practices with the soil to new generations, to ensure a sustainable future for food security.”

Sadhguru said: “Every one of us has, intentionally or unintentionally, contributed to harming the environment and soil, so our only way to restore the health of the soil and the planet as a whole is to all be an integral part of the solution by sharing and enhancing our cooperation and efforts. It is related to our defining a correct and effective direction of commitment and the adoption of sustainable practices to jointly regenerate the soil of our world.”

In addition, while in the UAE, Sadhguru visited many sites of importance in soil conservation efforts, including the Mangrove Park in the Jubail region in Abu Dhabi, and the vital Emirates farm. He also signed a memorandum of understanding between the International Center for Biosaline Agriculture and the Conscious Planet Foundation to cooperate in the field. Soil protection and combating degradation in the UAE.

It is noteworthy that Hakim Sadhguru’s “Soil Rescue Journey” extends over a period of 100 days, starting from London to the southern tip of India, passing through the UAE, during which Sadhguru travels a distance of 30,000 kilometers on his motorcycle and passes through 27 countries, with the aim of raising public awareness and stimulating efforts to address the crisis. soil degradation.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

