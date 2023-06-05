Irish Kirsty weighing 152 kilograms spoke about the love of men for her stomach

Fat Irish Kirsty (surname not specified) spoke about the love of men for her stomach. The corresponding material leads The Sun.

A 23-year-old girl weighing 152 kilograms said she was being abused by strangers on the street. At the same time, in her school years, students also mocked her because of her appearance. However, according to the heroine of the publication, the situation is different when she communicates on social networks.

So, the Irish woman noted that many men write to her on the Internet, inviting her on dates. Among them are her former offenders. At the same time, some of the fans confuse the girl by making a fetish out of her figure.

“It’s empowering to know that I’m wanted. It’s great to know that others like my forms. (…) At the same time, some idolize my big buttocks or stomach, which at first sounds nice. But what they really want to do is hold on to my belly, which looks a bit weird,” she explained.

