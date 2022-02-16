A German citizen turned to the Moscow police, asking law enforcement officers to find a scammer, writes Telegram– channel “112”.

Rolf Klingor met Albina Leonova, a resident of the capital, online. After some time, the couple decided to get married, after which the man began to send money to his chosen one, providing financial support to the bride.

In total, the lover transferred about 200 thousand euros (17,370,000 rubles). After a year of online communication, a certain doctor wrote to Klingor, who informed him of the death of his fiancée. The doctor said that Leonova got into an accident, after which she died. After some time, a German citizen had doubts about the plausibility of this story, and he decided to contact the police.

Earlier, a psychologist, an expert on family relations, Mila Levchuk, called alarming signals when communicating with a stranger on the network.