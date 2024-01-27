The Spanish Civil Guard has dismantled an organization accused of laundering money from online betting, who allegedly usurped the identity of nearly 1,500 residents in South America to earn more than two and a half million euros.

As reported this Saturday by the Civil Guard, three people were arrested in the Spanish provinces of Alicante, east, and Vizcaya, north, and eight others are being investigated.

(We invite you to continue reading: Luxembourg believes that the ICJ ruling reinforces the need for a ceasefire in Gaza).

The network of companies made it difficult to follow the money trail. Photo: Screenshot from X/ iStock

Those involved are accused of crimes of money laundering, membership in a criminal organization, against public finances, fraud and identity theft.

The network created false profiles in online betting houses, with usurped identities to which he associated virtual bank cards with which to receive the profits, with which in 2019 he obtained more than 2.5 million euros, he detailed in a statement.

The investigation began in 2019 when the Civil Guard detected suspicious bank transfers made by up to twelve people, who could be moving up to 2.5 million euros through different European countries, using more than 2,000 bank cards.

(You can read: Man took four people hostage in a famous cafeteria in Germany).

The group contracted virtual bank cards using the identity of up to 1,500 residents in South America and sent small amounts of money to betting houses in Gibraltar and Malta, according to the statement.

According to the Civil Guard, in these tax havens they received higher amounts on cards, theoretically won in online gambling, evading the controls of betting entities to detect money laundering, and through commercial companies they diverted the fraudulently obtained profits.

The network of companies made it difficult to follow the money trail and reduced the taxes payable on illegal income, in addition to laundering money obtained illicitly through purchases of real estate and high-end vehicles worth about 400,000 euros, he added.

EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO