The National Police dismantled a criminal group dedicated to the theft of jewelery and watches throughout the country, and above all, in the Region of Murcia, Malaga, Granada and Alicante. The eight members of the gang that have been arrested, for the most part from the same family, used violence and methods such as ‘love theft’ to get hold of the loot.

According to the investigation, they acted in groups of between six and ten people and rented houses in nearby tourist towns to search for potential victims. Apparently, it was the women of the organization who approached elderly people to distract them with hugs or sexual offers to steal valuables.

During the operation, which began in March, the agents searched three homes in Getafe and Alicante, where various electronic devices and documentation were seized, and eight people were arrested, charged with eight crimes of robbery with violence and theft worth about 60,000 euros.

In addition, it was also determined that the suspects were traveling through the national territory in vehicles they owned, although in some cases they were on behalf of third parties who acted as front men to make police work difficult. Likewise, according to the agents, they had a fleet that they constantly renewed, with the sale of new vehicles being very frequent, especially when one had already been detected by the investigators. Most of the detainees were located in one of the rural houses habitually used by them in the province of Granada.