The Firefighters and the Badalona Urban Guard have evacuated another building this Wednesday morning, and it is already the fourth, on Canigó street in the Barcelona town. The 20 homes at number 5 were evacuated at 10:15 after the neighbor of one of the ground floors detected a crack and contacted the emergency services. This is the fourth building to be evacuated on the same street after part of number 9 collapsed on February 6, fatally burying three neighbors.

The inhabitants of the 20 apartments at number 9 were not able to return to their homes after the incident. Days later, firefighters evacuated the adjacent building, number 7, after new cracks were discovered. These apartments (in total, 20 homes) need to be repaired and their residents will not be able to return until it is safe to live in the building. Yesterday, the Firefighters returned but, this time, to number 11, the other neighboring one. After a joint review, the Firefighters and the municipal architect determined that it was necessary to evacuate.

On Monday, Mayor Xavier García Albiol already alerted the owners of the 400 homes distributed in 22 properties that were built on the affected block in 1959 that the situation was delicate and that it was necessary to review all the structures. Albiol himself announced that he had hired the company Seguiarq to inspect all the buildings.

This Wednesday, a neighbor downstairs woke up alarmed by the size of a new crack. The Firefighters, the municipal architect and the Seguarq company are inspecting the building. All residents of the 20 homes at number 5 have been evicted until the safety of the property is confirmed.

