A vegetation fire alarmed drivers who crossed the A-30 highway near Molina de Segura this Monday afternoon. According to sources from the 112 Emergency Coordination Center, several calls alerted around 3:30 p.m. of the fire, which was declared on the Rambla del Romeral, very close to the highway.

Firefighters from the Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium of the Region of Murcia (CEIS) were mobilized to the scene and, upon arrival, requested more support. For this reason, troops from the Molina and Cieza parks, a helicopter from the General Directorate of Citizen Security and Emergencies and environmental agents and a land forestry brigade were brought together.

The fire was considered stabilized at 5:16 p.m., according to Emergency sources, so firefighters began to surround the area. Additionally, the helicopter retired to its base. Around 7:30 p.m., the fire was extinguished.