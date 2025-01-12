The Civil Guard has arrested eight people, six men and two women, as alleged perpetrators of the crimes of robbery with violence and intimidation, illegal detention and membership in a criminal organizationafter completing the so-called ‘Farwest’ operation in Torrevieja (Alicante) and Torrepacheco (Murcia).

The operation began in December, after receiving a call from the private security service of a luxury development in the Murcian town. The Corps agents were alerted that private security had prevented the passage of an all-terrain vehicle that had been stolen from one of the neighbors. A patrol immediately went to the scene and arrested the three occupants of the vehicle, as alleged perpetrators of the robbery.

The investigations carried out regarding this theft led to the owner of the SUV, who told the agents about a long journey in which he had been deceived by the detainees and subsequently held for hours to force him to take money and steal personal belongings. Thus he began to tell them the story of a film theft that was resolved in the most absurd way.

A kidnapping to get money

The incident occurred after an argument at a nightlife venue in Torrevieja, between the victim and an acquaintance. The noise in the premises did not allow them to understand each other, so they went outside where, surprisingly, he was approached by two individuals with whom he struggled until the premises’ security personnel intervened.









The victim decided to leavebut at that moment, three young people who had seen the attack offered to accompany him in their car and guide him so that he could leave the area safely. Far from it, these three individuals forced him to drive to a dead-end field where they told him to turn off the engine, at which point another car arrived on the scene driven by the man with whom the victim had had the previous argument. Three others were with him, one of whom hit him in the chest and side demanding the passwords for your online bankingwith which he was able to make several transfers.

9,000

euros The kidnappers forced the victim to withdraw money at several ATMs in Vega Baja, Alicante.

The seven assailants forced the victim, already attacked, to get into their car and travel for more than five hours to various ATMs and game rooms from the Vega Baja of Alicante, where they took money until they got more than 9,000 euros. Additionally, the kidnappers used the victim’s credit card at a gambling hall to withdraw cash. One of the people in charge of said room was in cahoots with them.

The alleged leader of the organization ordered the three young people who had accompanied the victim to the open field at the beginning of the story to take him to his home, in Torrepacheco, to ransack his house and steal his car.

It was the victim himself who drove to the urbanization where he resides, while his companions threatened him with a weapon so that did not give any kind of signal to the guards access control security. Once at his home, they beat him and stole valuables from the house, before forcing him again to get into their car to take them out of the complex.

Released ‘thanks’ to the car key

The end of the kidnapping came in the most absurd way. The alleged criminals forced the victim to leave the urbanization again with his car and himself at the wheel. When they passed the checkpoint and moved away from the main entrance, the attackers ordered him to get out so they could take the vehicle and successfully put an end to their robbery. However, they did not foresee that The man’s car has a contactless keythe kind that allows you to start and drive without having to insert it anywhere. When the victim was forced to get out of the vehicle, the key remained in his pocket. It was his chance: as soon as he got away from his kidnappers, he ran to the security checkpoint of his development, where he was able to explain what was happening… while the kidnappers were blocked.

When the kidnappers released the victim, they did not realize that he still had the contactless key to the car, so they could not flee.

The criminals’ escape was short-lived. When the car’s switchboard began to send out warnings that the key was missing, they turned around to enter the development again and look for the victim, since they had no other means of escape and if they had continued, the car was going to stop. . At that point, the security guards had already called the Civil Guard and were able to hold them until the agents came to arrest them.

The operation, baptized ‘Farwest’ (‘far west’ in English), has resulted in the arrest of eight people, six men and two women, as alleged perpetrators of the crimes of robbery with violence and intimidation, illegal detention and membership in a criminal organization, as well as with recovery of jewelry, money, a television and the all-terrain vehicle in which they intended to flee.