A fight between geniuses and a 12-minute enigma: when Meat Loaf sang the last great rock ballad

“I have traveled throughout the universe over the years to find her. “Sometimes going all the way is just the beginning.” The roar of a powerful motorcycle at full speed, stalked by cars, motorcycles and a police helicopter to an imposing Gothic-style mausoleum where a creature with brutal features has hidden. This is how the video clip begins I would do anything for love (but I won’t do that)(I’d do anything for love, but I won’t do that) the song by Meat Loaf (born Michael Lee Aday, Dallas, 1047-Nashville, 2022) that led to the rocker having the most successful song on the global charts in 1993 that reached number one in 28 countries . 30 years later, in the midst of the era of minimalism, of the instantaneous, of trap hits that do not last two minutes, he shines as the last great exponent of a way of making music, spectacular, bombastic, larger than life. And that, in the midst of the dictatorship of the algorithm, it will hardly be repeated.

I’d do anything for love (but I won’t do that) It was the first single from Bat out of hell II: back into hellwhich marked the return to success of an artist who had debuted one of the best-selling albums in the history of rock in 1977, Bat out of hell, with 43 million copies shipped worldwide to date. The years that separate the two albums were full of health problems, legal disputes and a handful of releases of modest success. They had also seen how Jim Steinman, the composer behind the epic sound and overwhelming lyrics of Meat Loaf’s debut, had been distancing himself personally and professionally from his former great friend.

Jim Steinman’s music has been defined as the result of an eventual collaboration between Phil Spector and Richard Wagner and he played everything on theatricality and explosiveness. Steinman’s name is behind hits like Total eclipse of the heart, by Bonnie Tyler or Making love out of nothing at all from Air Supply. According to Bonnie Tyler just months ago, Loaf was furious when he discovered that Jim Steinman had given Total Eclipse of the Heart to Bonnie Tyler, and even more so when she became the global success that he needed to boost his career in the eighties. He maintained that the song had been originally written for him, but his record company refused to accept Steinman’s conditions and fees as a highly successful songwriter. Steinman (who also passed away in 2021) always maintained that Eclipse It was intended, from the beginning, for Tyler. His reconciliation with Meat Loaf, at the beginning of the nineties, would allow them to triumph at the blow of power ballad just two years after Nirvana revolutionized the way of relating rock and success with their Nevermind.