A draft appeal to the US Congress on the Il-76 crash was submitted to the State Duma

State Duma deputies submitted to the lower house of parliament a draft appeal to the US Congress on the crash of an Il-76 with Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Belgorod region. The document was published on website Duma database.

The State Duma will consider an appeal to American congressmen on Thursday, February 1, the speaker of the lower house of parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, previously announced. According to him, congressmen must know into whose hands their weapons fall and how they are used. The parliamentarian called to stop the supply of weapons and stop Kyiv's crimes against civilians.

The examination in the case of the plane crash has already been completed, its results were announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to him, the aircraft that crashed in the Belgorod region was shot down by the American Patriot system. Moscow insists on an international investigation into the disaster, the president said, but at the same time noted that “there are no volunteers from international organizations.”

Il-76 crashed on January 24 near Belgorod. On board were six crew members, 65 captured soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces who were being transported for exchange, and three accompanying persons. None of them survived.