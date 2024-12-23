The Mossos d’Esquadra have opened an investigation, after receiving the notice this Sunday night

12/23/2024



Updated at 10:10 a.m.





The Mossos d’Esquadra They are investigating the discovery of a dead baby in a container in Cubelles (Garraf), as reported by ACN and sources from the police force have confirmed.

The Catalan Police received the notice this Sunday night. In this type of investigation, the force’s investigators contact hospitals near the area in case they have treated a woman who could have given birth at home.