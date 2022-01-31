The Abu Dhabi Department of Health has launched a “Long-Term (Covid-19) Complications Dashboard”, which provides data that helps monitor and follow up on complications that may appear in those recovering from the Corona virus, and also uses artificial intelligence to predict proactively the extent of the possibility of post-syndrome. Covid-19.

The panel provides data that helps monitor and follow up on complications that may appear in those recovering from the virus, and enables researchers to understand the long-term effects of infection with the virus and associated symptoms, in addition to helping to measure the likelihood of developing post-Covid-19 syndrome.

The health care sector in Abu Dhabi is considered one of the most promising sectors, providing high quality medical and research services, with more innovative and distinguished visions. Efficiency and sustainability of medical research and innovations, through inventions, eliciting scientific evidence and adopting regulated solutions and products, to make Abu Dhabi a regional center for improving health care outcomes, enhancing knowledge and social and economic prosperity.



