Butarque traffic targets in B. The season’s true desire is to save a category, the Second division, to which the Leganes He returned stumbled in misfortunes of First. That is why, for the cucumber set, the Copa del Rey it was a wintry deja vu of memories that shivered nostalgia. Cold in the soul without a spark of football heat to put in the mouth after a first part of Ride. The local defense gave candies to the three wise men devils that the txuri-urdin deployed on the Butarque lawn: Oyarzabal, Isak Y Januzaj. Abuse of power. They were not the only crimes of the afternoon.

The Real perpetrated misappropriation of the ball, traffic of occasions and excess of authority while Leganés prayed his Jon Bautista that you are in heaven. The air battle of the ram overlapped with the miracles of the goal. Ivan he exercised his ‘Villarato’ to sustain the faith that he ejected Juan Muñoz. His two goals on the back of the offensive spirit of the changes of Nafti they were, because of a penalty so protested to the desperate Mateu lahoz, as unnecessary, insufficient moral in Cup, but hopeful in League. The only way for Butarque to recover without nostalgia and return to trafficking dreams in A.