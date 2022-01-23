Chicago Public Health Commissioner Alison Arwady revealed that one of the most important symptoms that may be evidence of infection with the “Omicron” mutation even before medical tests are performed is a sore throat.

“We definitely noticed that a sore throat is a prognostic sign of infection (Omicron),” she said in an interview with NBC.

Arwady urged patients with flu and cold symptoms to assume they have contracted the coronavirus, until medical testing shows otherwise.

In turn, the Russian immunologist, Vladimir Polybuk, said earlier that the characteristic symptoms of the Omicron strain of the Corona virus are severe sore throat, nasal congestion and dry cough.