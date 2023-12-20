The Social Affairs, Labour, Population and Human Resources Committee of the Federal National Council, during its meeting held today at the headquarters of the General Secretariat in Dubai, chaired by Her Excellency Maryam Majid bin Thaniah, Second Deputy Speaker of the Council and Chairwoman of the Committee, discussed the report on the subject of government policy regarding standards and programs for granting marriage and rehabilitation programs for those about to marry. marriage.

The committee discussed the issue of the government’s policy regarding standards and programs for granting marriage and programs for qualifying those about to marry within two axes: legislation and decisions regulating the standards and requirements for granting marriage, and the role of initiatives and programs to encourage and qualify those about to marry in order to build a cohesive family. During the meeting, the committee made its amendments to the report in preparation for its adoption in Next meeting.

The meeting was attended by members of the committee: Sheikha Saeed Al Kaabi, rapporteur of the committee, Ahmed Mir Hashem Khoury, Salem Rashid Al-Maftul, and Mona Rashid Tahnoun, members of the Federal National Council. Dr. Abdulaziz Al Hammadi, Director of the Family Cohesion Department at the Community Development Authority in Dubai, also attended.