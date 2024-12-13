The victim was not hit by the bullets but did receive a strong blow to the ear with the butt. The National Police is already looking for the perpetrator of the shots



12/13/2024



Updated at 7:37 p.m.





The roar of several gunshots reverberated this afternoon in the heart of Ciudad Lineal, when, around 4 p.m., an individual shot another in the Plaza de Valvanera. Luckily, none of the bullets have reached the victim, who has only been injured as a result of a strong blow to the ear with the butt of the gun itself.

As ABC has learned, National Police agents have collected four shell casings, although the number of shots could be higher. The victim, a Colombian national, was treated at the confluence of Arturo Soria and Gómez de Arellano streets, about ten minutes walk from the scene of the incident. The first investigations point to an attempt to settle scores and rule out that the matter is related to youth gangs.

It was a patrol from the National Corps that first attended the attack, almost at the entrance of the Puerta de América hospital. After that, a basic unit of the Samur-Civil Protection took him to the La Princesa hospital suffering from an open wound on his face. Investigators are now trying to locate the aggressor, who would have first hit his victim with the butt, and then, while he was running away, detonated the weapon up to six times. A succession of events recounted by at least four witnesses.