Saturday, April 22, 2023, 7:10 p.m.



Three people were injured this Saturday afternoon when an ambulance and a car collided in the Murcian district of Algezares. According to the Murcia Region 112 Emergency Coordination Center, the incident took place shortly before 3:00 p.m. in the South Coast area.

Members of the Murcia Local Police and 061 units went to the scene to take care of the injured: a 32-year-old doctor from 061 who was taken to the Virgen de la Arrixaca University Clinical Hospital with a broken wrist, a 55-year-old nurse, also from the ambulance, and a 49-year-old man, occupant of the other wrecked vehicle. The latter two were taken to the same hospital with minor injuries.