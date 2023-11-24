In Krasnoyarsk, the Ministry of Internal Affairs opened a case of fraud against ex-deputy Goldman

An investigator from the Ministry of Internal Affairs opened a criminal case of fraud against former deputy of the Legislative Assembly of the Krasnoyarsk Territory Roman Goldman, who was deprived of his powers the day before. Lenta.ru was informed about this by the press service of the regional department of the department.

The investigation was initiated in connection with an appeal from more than a thousand shareholders of the agricultural credit consumer cooperative Agro Vklad. The preliminary amount of damage he caused exceeds one billion rubles.

The investigation intends to put Goldman on the international wanted list, as well as to petition for the seizure of 380 real estate properties belonging to the ex-deputy and his agricultural holding.

On November 23, the Krasnoyarsk Legislative Assembly decided to early deprive Goldman of his parliamentary powers. He was elected to the local parliament in 2011.

In March 2023, the court found Goldman guilty of negligent storage of a firearm, from which a worker involved in the construction of a deputy’s house opened fire during a conflict with another worker. He did not survive his injuries.