According to United Press International, library staff in Washington state were surprised to return a book that came off the library shelves more than 8 decades ago.

The staff of the Aberdeen Timberland Library found themselves in the rare situation of having a book returned to them that was supposed to be returned on March 30, 1942.

And the book kept a card indicating the date of return that the borrower did not adhere to, as many people borrow books and do not return them.

The book returned to the library is historical in nature and was written by writers Charles Nordoff and James Norman.

The person who returned the book said that he had found the book in the family’s treasury, while the library workers noticed the phrase on the cover: “I will not read this book even if they pay me money.”

The library said that if a late fine of two years per day is applied, according to the tariff that existed in 1942, the total fine will amount to $484.

But the library made it clear that it invites everyone who has a loaned book to return it on time, saying that the late person will not have to pay any fine.