A 58-year-old man died this Saturday when he was riding his bicycle in the Mayayo area, in the Sierra de Ascoy, within the municipality of Cieza.

A call alerted 112 that the cyclist had fainted when he was climbing the existing slope past the Sierra de Benís and that he was unconscious. Health personnel from 061, an environmental agent and patrols from the Cieza Local Police and the Civil Guard were sent to the site.

Paramedics tried to revive the man, but could do nothing to save his life.