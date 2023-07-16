Ineos has unveiled a hydrogen-powered Grenadier during this year’s edition of the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The only thing this 4×4 emits is water vapour, so this prototype is proof that hydrogen is the fuel of the future, as Ineos believes. And outwardly the hydrogen prototype of the Grenadier is almost the same as the serial production one. The only difference is the relief of the hood to accommodate the fuel cell, although in the production model this step would disappear.

«The prototype of the Grenadier is a extraordinary vehicle that runs on hydrogen and is capable of doing the same as the conventionally powered Grenadier, but without generating emissions. It is the real demonstration of Ineos’s commitment to manufacturing cars with absolute capabilities and which, in turn, will drive us to net zero emissions,” he explains. lynn calderCEO of Ineos.

The project to develop a hydrogen Grenadier began in June 2022 when the company partnered with AVL, the Austrian powertrain consultancy and engineering provider. The goal for developing this vehicle was clear: to achieve zero emissions without sacrificing the off-road experience in the slightest. This 4×4 is equipped with the most advanced zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell engine from the BMW Group. This unit is considered the most advanced and powerful in the entire automotive sector.

Thanks to the flexibility of the Grenadier’s platform, Ineos Automotive engineers have been able to accommodate this zero-emission powertrain by modifying the chassis spars and rear axle. In this way they have been able to fit the electric units and achieve true torque vectoring control of each rear wheel. The torque vectoring mechanism is the key to what Ineos calls “gecko capability” – that is: exceptional control and maneuverability in any type of off-road condition, plus a smaller turning radius and better on-road dynamics.



The Grenadier hydrogen prototype is the result of extremely tough tests in which it has been shown that it does not sacrifice any of its capabilities on and off the asphalt, nor its towing capacity. Like the other versions of the Grenadier, this prototype has successfully overcome the famous roads of the Austrian mountains and different off-road challenges in Graz.

Together with our 100% electric model, which we will launch in 2026, this Grenadier hydrogen prototype demonstrates Ineos’ strong commitment to achieving net zero emissions. Battery electric vehicles are ideal in some cases, for example, short journeys or most private car trips and driving around town to make deliveries. But hydrogen fuel cell vehicles are better suited for longer hauls, with more intense duty cycles where batteries have a huge impact on payload and a longer range is needed between stops,” adds Lynn Calder. .

“In addition, Ineos produces 400,000 tons of hydrogen per year and has proposed to use it as the main fuel in the future. Our prototype demonstrates what this technology is capable of, but what we need now is the support of policy makers to create the infrastructure that will enable the next generation of hydrogen vehicles,” he concludes.