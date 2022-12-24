Guadalupe, Zacatecas.- Three armed attacks were registered this Friday night in the main cities of Zacatecas, leaving a teenager dead and two wounded men.

The events were recorded from 7:30 p.m. in Guadalupe, Fresnillo and Zacatecas; stressed that armed individuals broke into a home for kill a 14 year old.

the first attack ran against a man inside a billiard in the Pánfilo Natera neighborhood, in the capital of Zacatecas.

Presumably armed individuals entered the establishment and shot at of his victim, a man around 30 years old old.

Later they fled the place leaving the man seriously injured, for which the witnesses made the report to the Emergency System.

to the scene police and paramedics arrivedthen the victim was taken to a hospital for urgent care.

A teenager is killed in Guadalupe

Around 9:00 p.m. another attack on the Tierra y Libertad neighborhood, where a teenager lost his life inside your home.

It turned out that the attackers they entered the house with luxury of violence and they shot directly at the young man; for which the same relatives alerted the authorities.

Immediately they arrived police elements together with paramedics from the Municipal Coordination of Civil Protection, who confirmed the death of the teenager.

Another man is injured in Fresnillo

Almost at midnight, it was registered an armed assault in against a man in the Universidad neighborhood, in Fresnillo, Zacatecas.

Armed civilians fired at him, very close to the Mercado de Abastos facilities, a place where different police forces arrived.

Immediately the man was taken to a hospital where they report it as serious.

The Investigation Police (PDI) was in charge of the three attacks to open the corresponding investigation folders.