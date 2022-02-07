Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- Long distances are traveled by the inhabitants of the rural communities in Mazatlan, which they do not have a medical dispensary to treat minor ailmentsacknowledged Jesús Osuna Lamarque, member of the health commissions, syndicates and police stations.

He said that at least 20 percent of the towns have this service, which is essential so as not to move to other settlements for the simple fact of not having medication such as for headaches or gastritis.

“Right now, very few rural communities have a medical clinic, so talks are held with the locals and the commissioners, who ask for support with medicine.”

Towns like Amapa, he indicated, have received medicine and material necessary to form a space in which citizens can go and be treated in case of referring any illness.

Unfortunately, he assured that there are only a few unions that have a place where people can go if they feel unwell.

He mentioned that the situation worsens in the police stations, the vast majority of which do not have a place for their inhabitants to turn to when presenting a minor ailment.

In the municipality, he pointed out that there are 8 syndicates and about 63 police stations, towns that have a minimum of 50 inhabitants and a maximum of up to 300 people.

Without medical service 90% of rural communities in Mazatlan | Photo: Víctor Hugo Olivas/ Debate

Osuna Lamarque clarified that no matter how small or remote they are, the towns in the rural area must be attended to in their shortcomings, such as not having a medical clinic.

Alfredo Juárez, an inhabitant of the community of La Tuna, a town located south of Mazatlán, comments that when the neighbors get sick, they resort to the clinic of the Mexican Social Security Institute of the Villa Unión syndicate.

In the town of San Francisquito, the inhabitants mention that the local medical clinic has not worked for 4 years, so they move to other towns where they do have medical care.

For his part, Rodrigo Zatarain Villalobos, a resident of the Escamillas syndicate, indicated that the town’s health center has been an option for care as it does not have a medical clinic, since people from nearby settlements go there.