Almost done: The 9-euro ticket and the tank discount should start. The Bundestag approved parts of the 2022 relief package. But there is still one hurdle.

Berlin – Compensation for high prices for petrol and diesel: With the 9-euro ticket and a tank discount, German commuters are now to be temporarily relieved of energy costs. On Thursday evening (May 19), the Bundestag voted with the votes of the traffic light coalition for the introduction of the two measures from the 2022 relief package. From June 1, rail customers should buy the cheap monthly pass and drivers should benefit from the reduction in fuel tax. The project can only fail if the federal states veto it in the Bundesrat. The regional chamber meets on Friday.

Relief package 2022: Bundestag votes for 9-euro ticket and fuel discount – Bundesrat still has to say yes

With the Relief package 2022 reacts the federal government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) on the enormous increase in energy costs. After the prices for oil, petrol, diesel and gas came under heavy pressure at the beginning of the year, the Ukraine war caused prices to jump further in the past few weeks. The traffic light coalition is planning various measures to mitigate the consequences for German consumers.

Besides the now guaranteed 9-euro ticket for bus and train and the decided fuel discount, employees subject to income tax should also benefit from an energy price flat rate of 300 euros. In addition, Hartz IV recipients receive a one-off subsidy to the standard rate to absorb the cost of electricity. Families also receive a €100 bonus on child benefit. Meanwhile, pensioners are left empty-handed – despite great criticism. The following is specifically planned:

Tank discount, 9, euro ticket, energy price flat rate: These are measures from the relief package – the overview

9 euro ticket: Nationwide there is a 9-euro monthly ticket for three months in the buses and trains of local and regional transport (ÖPNV), long-distance transport is excluded.

tank discount: The energy tax on fuels will be reduced for a limited period of three months. This should cost almost 30 cents less per liter of petrol and 14 cents less for diesel.

Flat rate for energy costs: All employees who are subject to income tax will receive a one-off payment of EUR 300 gross from September. Employers automatically pay out.

child benefit bonus: The child benefit will be increased once by 100 euros per child.

Grant to Hartz IV: All recipients of basic security were originally supposed to receive 100 euros. However, the federal government agreed that Double the Corona bonus from the relief package for Hartz IV recipients to 200 euros.

The Bundestag had already cleared the way for part of the relief package. Last Thursday (May 12), the majority of MPs voted for the introduction of the energy price flat rate, the child benefit bonus and the Hartz IV subsidy as part of a tax relief law. Now the tank discount and the 9-euro ticket followed.

Buying a 9-euro ticket from the 2022 relief package: when? Advance sales online and at the counter start on May 23rd

the politics has high hopes for the 9-euro ticket. For nine euros, rail customers can use the buses and trains of the Local public transport (ÖPNV) crisscrossing Germany for a month ride. to buy the monthly ticket in the months of June, July and August. Of the Pre-sales should start on May 23rd. The discount card is available online and at all counters and ticket offices of the transport associations and Deutsche Bahn (DB). The federal government hopes to use the cheap campaign to persuade many motorists to switch to the train.

Tank discount: Reduction of the fuel tax for diesel and petrol will start on June 1st

Nevertheless, not all Germans can benefit from the 9-euro ticket. In rural areas in particular, many commuters rely on cars. Lucky for you: The traffic light coalition is also reducing fuel tax for three months. The tank discount is intended to reduce the price per liter for petrol by 30 cents and for diesel by 14 cents from June 1st. Because of the discount, the gas station operators expect a real rush. The ADAC has already warned of bottlenecks and called on commuters who rely on their cars to be careful and advised to refuel before the start of the tank discount campaign.

The projects can still tip over. The plans still have to pass the Federal Council on Friday. The federal states certainly recognize the will of the federal government to want to relieve the burden on the citizens. But especially with the 9-euro ticket, they still had a stomach ache. The state transport ministers are demanding better funding from the federal government for local passenger transport. Recently, some countries also openly threatened to boycott the 9-euro ticket.