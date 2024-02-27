The Sharjah Police General Command revealed the seizure of one million and 128 thousand and 895 grams of narcotic substances and four million and 554 thousand and 189 pills of psychotropic substances last year, while seizures increased to 24.3%, and the total value of the seized materials reached 115 million and 370 thousand and 887 dirhams.

The efforts of the Sharjah Police to combat drugs, which were presented by the General Command during the eighth media forum, the evening of yesterday, included closing more than 1,003 websites related to drug promotion, and thwarting more than 600 attempts to promote drugs within the emirate, achieving a rate of 98.2% in the field of combating drugs. Drugs according to a study by the Department of Statistics and Community Development.

Sharjah Police explained that last year, it achieved a 16% decrease in the rate of deaths resulting from road accidents per 100,000 people, while the response rate to emergency situations reached 3.39 seconds, a 26% decrease from the year 2022, which amounted to 4.58 seconds, noting that it received 2.035 million calls through the operating room to the number 999, and 421.3 thousand calls to the number 901.

The Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, announced the launch of the strategic framework of the Sharjah Police General Command 2024-2027, whose objectives are based on achieving security and safety, enhancing traffic safety on the roads, raising readiness to manage crises and disasters, enhancing community partnership, and improving the customer experience. Providing institutional services and digital infrastructure, and enhancing innovation practices and readiness for the future.

The Director of the Electronic Services Department, Colonel Muhammad Al-Ghazal, revealed that the improvements in the field of security included adding more security cameras, increasing their number to 89,772 cameras throughout the emirate, including live view cameras and ANPR cameras that read vehicle number plates and digitize them in real time. Actual.

In turn, the Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department, Colonel Muhammad Ali Al-Naqbi, confirmed the success of the permanent discount system of 35% on traffic violations, and 242,000 vehicle licenses were renewed, after settling the fines imposed on them, indicating that the reduction contributed to increasing the rate of fine settlements.

In his answer to a question from “Emirates Today” about the procedures for dealing with reckless drivers, he stressed that the executive regulations of the Traffic Law dealt with excessive speeds by reckless drivers, and approved the seizure of the vehicle, 23 traffic points, and a fine of 3,000 dirhams, pointing out that there is an increase in radars that It was added on roads by 9%.