Amazon has summoned players on February 11 to begin their adventure in a game that is already a success.

Lost Ark is being quite a sensation after his first steps in the West with over half a million concurrent players on Steam and surpassing 1.2 million viewers on Twitch. Although Lost Ark is a free-to-play title, we still won’t be able to access the land of Arkesia until the next February 11thunless you have gotten one of the founders packs, so it is important that you when you start, do it on the right foot.

If you have doubts about how the game will move in your teamsSpanish-speaking servers, launch times and more, remember that you have a lot of information about Lost Ark in 3D Games PC. If you have already decided to start your trip, we wanted to leave you some information and some simple tips so that your first steps are easier for you.

The classes for our character Starting with the basics, deciding on the class that best suits your play style is essential in Lost Ark. Think about how you want to approach your adventure and how you will approach your character development, but if you want the first trip to be a little easier, the Demon Hunter, the Gunslinger and the Sorceress are classes that can be a bit difficult for the newest, while that the Berserker or the Shadowhunter are perfect to start. Character and account levels The best way to start Lost Ark is to focus on doing all the available quests as you progress through the story of the game. We will have two types of experience to harvest, that of our character and that of our account. The level of our character will allow us to develop it with new skills and improve its statistics, while the level of our account will give us skill points and passives that all our characters can use. Missions to advance in the game The main missions will be the ones that allow us to gain experience for our character more easily and reach the maximum level, however, it is still interesting to do the secondary missions, since they will allow us to level up our account. On the other hand, when we finish the chained missions, we will receive powerful rewards. Collectibles are also important, helping us raise our account level in many cases. development of our character As we level up our character, he will gain new combat skills that we can, in turn, improve through engravings. In addition to these abilities, stat improvements, and our equipment, the cards will also serve to develop our character. Combining several cards of the same class will enhance their effect, and to get them, we will have to complete game missions or buy them from vendors. Crafting and consumables As usual in this type of game, potions and consumables can be decisive in surviving our enemies. Although we can get these items through vendors, crafting will be essential to have a good stash of the best consumables. Remember to carry the necessary tools to use your professions. This process will be limited by the work energy, which will be recovered over time. The level of our team As in most MMORPGs, each piece that we have equipped has a rating that will reflect its power, all of them together will yield an average value that will indicate the level of our equipment. Having a higher level will allow us to perform better in certain activities in addition to accessing new ones. This makes it a very important element, however, until Level 50 we should not pay too much attention to it, since it will not have a real weight in our development. Controls configuration Lost Ark has a large number of actions in the playable development, with some commands placed by default in a way that for many players it can be awkward or even uncomfortable. The abilities are arranged on the ‘QWER’ and ‘ASDF’ keys, and having your fingers rest on ‘QSER’, for example, can feel awkward. Our recommendation is that you place three fingers on those keys and that the other two skills take them to the side of the mouse. The game does not end with the story The game expands in terms of content and objectives from the end of the game, so even if you are taking your first steps, it is important that you know that already at Level 50, you will have access to the Chaos Dungeons, where you can get equipment, engravings and other interesting rewards. Epona’s quests will keep us busy with daily and weekly objectives, while Void Dungeons and Guardian raids will be a challenge.

