Looking ahead to the next summer market, big players will be free to act. Today, we review 8 central defenders who could be without a club in June 2022. Look!
The Danish-born alternate between starter and substitute in the Premier League until a back injury sidelined him from the field. Currently, it is of interest to Barcelona for the next season.
Quote: 35M euros
At 26, the German Beast was a fixture in Bayern Munich’s defense. But, everything indicates that in June he will go free for new challenges to the Premier League.
Quote: 35M euros
Romagnoli, in recent times, became a fundamental pillar of the defense and captain of AC Milan. Therefore, from the board of directors they are about to confirm their continuity for next season.
Quote: 20M euros
The Belgian national team international ends his contract with Olympique Lyonnais and, at 26, is wanted by Newcastle for the next Premier League. Will he return to England?
Quote: 20M euros
One of the fashionable German defenders played 15/17 Bundesliga games with Monchegladbach. If they do not rush their renewal, Bayern Munich will seek to steal their wallets.
Quote: 24M euros
So far in the Premier League, Saiss has played 19/19 possible matches and scored 2 goals, becoming a fundamental pillar of Wolves. All paths point to its continuity for one more time in the institution.
Quote: 9M euros
Chelsea were in danger of running out of quality central defenders for next season and for this reason the confirmation of the contract extension of Thiago Silva, at 37, is awaited for one more year.
Quote: 2.5M euros
The German defender is months away from being released and – strangely – he was offered to Real Madrid and is interested. Will Chelsea be left without the defender and without money?
Quote: 35M euros
#central #defenders #released #June
Leave a Reply