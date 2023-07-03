Japan is on alert for the Oz Virus that caused the death of a woman. The authorities of the Japanese country announced that the 70-year-old victim would have contracted this disease from a tick.

In accordance with Europe Press, the woman, from Ibaraki Prefecture, said she He had fever and fatigue hence he was diagnosed with pneumonia however, her situation worsened, for which she had to be hospitalized.

When doing the examination, a tick was detected in the upper part of his right thigh. Finally, it was revealed that the woman died of myocarditis, that is to say an inflammation of the heart muscle.

The woman had gone to a medical institution during the summer of 2022 after presenting symptoms such as fever and fatigue.

What is the Oz Virus?



The Oz Virus was discovered in 2018 and is transmitted through tick bites, Very common throughout Japan.

According to the United States National Library of Medicine, based in Maryland, The Oz Virus is a strain of the genus Thogotovirus. and is related to the Dhori, Batken or Bourbon virus.

While the iO Foundation, based in Madrid, Spain, indicates that the testudinarium it is the main species of tick that infects humans with this virus.

Woman in Japan died from this virus

There it is indicated that to detect and diagnose it, nucleic acid amplification tests are applied. People who have been infected with the virus they throw it by the measurement of antibodies.

According to said foundation, there is no specific treatment to treat the disease, nor a vaccine. The only way to avoid infection with the virus is to prevent tick bites.

Europa Press reported that the 70-year-old woman infected with the Oz Virus she died after 26 days hospitalized.

El Universal (Mexico) / GDA

