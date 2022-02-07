The blockade of Cuba was signed by John F. Kennedy 60 years ago with the aim of isolating the new Cuban regime of Fidel Castro and leading to its defeat. Although this objective was never met, the embargo continued, seeing more and more laws added to the initial project, such as relaxation periods that turned out to be a failure. Today, Cuba is going through a major economic crisis and there is little hope that the blockade will be lifted in the near future.

On February 3, 1962, US President John F. Kennedy signed an order imposing “an embargo on all trade with Cuba,” according to documents shared by the National Security Archive on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the blockade. The documents show that the economic pressure from the United States wanted to create “hardship” and “disillusionment” among the Cuban population and “provoke hunger, despair and the overthrow of the government.”

However, already 20 years after the beginning of the sanctions, a CIA report clearly indicated that “they had not met any of their objectives”, explaining that the policies had been “significantly detrimental to the growth and general development of Cuba” , but that the embargo had not fulfilled its objectives and that the political costs outweighed its benefits.

End the regime of Fidel Castro

Initially, the objective of the embargo was to put an end to the Fidel Castro regime that had just come to power after the Cuban revolution in 1959. In the midst of the Cold War and the United States’ struggle against communism, the American country saw with bad eyes the rapprochement of the Caribbean island with the Soviet Union. The order signed by Kennedy imposed a complete embargo on all imports and exports with Cuba and even, the following year, on all financial transactions.

In 1964, under President Lyndon Johnson, foods that Kennedy had left out of the embargo were also added to the list of products prohibited from trade. The president worked to extend Cuba’s isolation and pressured members of the Organization of American States to sever relations with Cuba as well. The Europeans also reduced their trade with the island.

A short period of normalization of relations

Under the policies of Henry Kissinger and Jimmy Carter in the 1970s, the United States began a period of normalization of relations with Cuba. Among other regulations, the travel ban and the embargo on trade between Cuba and the subsidiaries of US companies operating in third countries were lifted.

But in the 1980s, President Ronald Reagan imposed new sanctions in response to Cuba’s support for revolutionary movements in Central America. The travel ban was reimposed. Cuba was also named in the list of State sponsors of terrorism and that until 2015.

From bilateralism to multilateralism

In 1996, under the Bill Clinton regime, the Helms-Burton laws were enacted, transforming a bilateral blockade into an international embargo. With these laws, any investor risks being persecuted by the United States if he does business with American companies nationalized by Fidel Castro.

It was specified that the embargo could be lifted only if Cuba became a free-market, multi-party democracy. However, since the 2000s, food trade with Cuba has been authorized if the island pays for it in cash.

Every year since 1992, Cuba presents a motion to the UN to condemn the embargo, which the international community largely supports. Only Israel and the United States have always voted against it, except during Barack Obama’s term in 2016.

Barack Obama’s failed attempt to end the embargo

Barack Obama had set himself the goal of ending the blockade with Cuba and allowed an improvement in relations with the island for a while. Obama allowed the trade of more and more products between the two countries and authorized Cuba to make international transactions with US dollars, which until now was almost impossible for the country. He also restored diplomatic relations between the two countries and reopened the embassies. Finally, he allowed commercial and travel flights to Cuba.

However, Obama was unable to fully lift the embargo as the Helms-Burton Act prohibits any president from changing its rules or removing them by executive order. Only Congress can change it.

When Donald Trump came to power, the United States returned to a policy of hostility with Cuba. Trump tightened the embargo, limiting travel, Cuba’s possibilities for financial transactions, and cultural and scientific exchanges. In 2019, Cuba returned to the list of State sponsors of international terrorism.

Since the arrival of Joe Biden to the presidency, few things have changed in the relations of the United States with Cuba. In June 2021, the United Nations General Assembly adopted, for the 29th time since 1992, by 184 votes in favor and 2 against, the annual resolution calling on the United States to lift the embargo. But the United States voted against. The countries that voted in favor particularly criticize the consequences of the embargo in the daily life of Cubans.

A massive economic cost for Cuba

According to the report that Cuba made for the UN, the Caribbean country estimated that the blockade cost it 148,000 million dollars in total in the last 60 years. Economic sanctions have contributed to the island’s economic difficulties. Cuba is very dependent on other countries, for example, 80% of its food comes from abroad. The difficulties of its main financier, Venezuela, helped weaken Cuba. In 2020, GDP fell by more than 10% according to the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC).

However, the blockade does not fully explain the economic situation in Cuba, which has been greatly affected by the country’s internal policies. The island lacks local production, especially agricultural, and the monetary reforms of 2021 have pushed up prices and increased shortages due to lack of liquidity. The pandemic also hit the island hard.

With AFP and EFE