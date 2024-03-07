On social networks the story of a six year old little boyin the United States, which at suffer bullying on the part of his companions, he decided to throw everything their space-themed clothing. Upon finding out about this, the astronaut José Hernández sent him a motivational message so that I don't give up what I really like.

It was in the Tik Tok social network that user Meg (@eggiemegg_) uploaded a video in which she said that her little brother came home from school and threw away all his space and astronaut-themed clothes because of his classmates' teasing.

Astronaut Hernández shared the small response on his social networks. Source: X (formerly Twitter).

Given the story, astronaut José Hernández responded to Meg's video. “I want to tell you that You should still continue wearing your space clothes, rockets and planets. Because I tell you that if I had listened to my friend when I told him I wanted to be an astronaut, and they said it was a stupid idea, I would never have been able to wear this flight suit and go into space.

Hernández, one of the four children of Mexican immigrant parentswas selected by NASA in Group 19 in 2007, and made his first space flight on the STS-128 mission.

“I'm an astronaut and I flew on the space shuttle discovery to the ISS for 14 days on a mission and it took me 12 attempts. NASA rejected me 11 times but I never gave up (…) you shouldn't be afraid to wear your space themed clothes, you should be proud of that and I hope If you study hard I will see you one day working with me at NASA.”

