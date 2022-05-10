Many people dream of having a perfect body and a flat belly, and from here begins the journey of searching for a healthy and delicious diet and at the same time achieving fitness, especially getting rid of belly fat, which is usually the cause of many problems, whether health or related to the general appearance.

Since fruits contain nutrients that control weight, according to nutritionist Blanca Garcia, the health website “EAT THIS” offers a set of healthy fruit-based breakfast ideas that will achieve the desired goal, as follows:

Oatmeal with apple and cinnamon

Warm oatmeal is an ideal option for breakfast, especially if apple slices and cinnamon are added to it, which guarantees a delicious taste without the need to add sugar thanks to the apple, and cinnamon is a strong anti-inflammatory according to many studies, in addition to the distinction of this meal with few calories.

chia seed and raspberry pudding

Chia seeds and berries contain a large amount of fiber that gives a long feeling of satiety, as well as containing antioxidants that reduce inflammation associated with belly fat, so they are a good choice for breakfast.

To make chia seed pudding, simply soak the chia seeds in almond or coconut milk, add a pinch of vanilla extract, and then add the berries.

Protein rich juices

Nutrition expert Marisa Mechulam recommends starting the day with a protein-rich fruit juice, such as mixing peanut butter with avocado, Greek yogurt and some spinach.

Almond flour and strawberry pancakes

Nutrition expert Jack Barron of Einstein Healthcare Network recommends eating almond flour and strawberry pancakes for breakfast, because replacing wheat flour with almond flour ensures that you maintain a low content of carbohydrates and calories with a high content of protein that ensures you satiety for hours and thus prevents you from snacking from Unhealthy foods that may contribute to an increase in belly fat.

Fresh strawberries also won’t spike your blood sugar, which is important since excess insulin stimulates the body to store more fat.

Peanut butter and banana sandwich

You can start your day with this delicious and healthy classic sandwich. Peanut butter will provide you with the protein and healthy fats you need, and sliced ​​bananas eliminate the need for sugary jam while providing some essential fiber and vitamins and minerals.

But you have to make sure to use 100% whole grain bread to get the most fibre.

Greek Yogurt Parfait with Fruit

Greek yogurt parfait is a popular choice for a delicious, protein-rich breakfast.

Several studies have shown that people who eat a high-protein diet have less belly fat than those who eat less protein.