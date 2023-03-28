Tuesday, March 28, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

6.1 magnitude earthquake struck northern Japan

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 28, 2023
in World
0
6.1 magnitude earthquake struck northern Japan


close

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) measured a magnitude of 6.2.

Photo:

GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences

The United States Institute for Geological Surveys (USGS) measured a magnitude of 6.2.

No tsunami warning was issued for the island. No damage has been reported at this time.

See also  Nairo Quintana: what should you bet on at the end of the Tour? Analysis

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck northern Japan on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).. However, no tsunami warning was issued for the island.

The tremor was recorded at 09:18 GMT (around 4:18 am this Tuesday, Colombia time) off Aomori Prefecture, to the north, at a depth of 20 km, according to the JMA. It was also felt on the island of Hokkaido.

The United States Institute for Geological Surveys (USGS) measured a magnitude of 6.2.

According to the public television channel nhkno tsunami warning was issued. No damage was reported by the media at this time.

(Also: Are you afraid of earthquakes? The place in the country where you can ‘feel’ one of magnitude 9).

Earthquakes are frequent in Japan, which lies in the Pacific “ring of fire,” an arc of intense seismic activity that spans Southeast Asia and the Pacific Rim.

The country enforces strict construction regulations to ensure buildings can withstand strong earthquakes and regularly holds emergency drills to prepare for a powerful earthquake.

See also  Displeasure with Shinzō Abe: China summons Japan's ambassador over Taiwan statement

News in development…

More news in EL TIEMPO

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#magnitude #earthquake #struck #northern #Japan

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
F1 | Vowles: “2026? No connection with Mercedes. We’ll decide soon”

F1 | Vowles: "2026? No connection with Mercedes. We'll decide soon"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result