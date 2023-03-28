A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck northern Japan on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).. However, no tsunami warning was issued for the island.

The tremor was recorded at 09:18 GMT (around 4:18 am this Tuesday, Colombia time) off Aomori Prefecture, to the north, at a depth of 20 km, according to the JMA. It was also felt on the island of Hokkaido.

The United States Institute for Geological Surveys (USGS) measured a magnitude of 6.2.

According to the public television channel nhkno tsunami warning was issued. No damage was reported by the media at this time.

Earthquakes are frequent in Japan, which lies in the Pacific “ring of fire,” an arc of intense seismic activity that spans Southeast Asia and the Pacific Rim.

The country enforces strict construction regulations to ensure buildings can withstand strong earthquakes and regularly holds emergency drills to prepare for a powerful earthquake.

