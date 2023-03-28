You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) measured a magnitude of 6.2.
GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences
The United States Institute for Geological Surveys (USGS) measured a magnitude of 6.2.
No tsunami warning was issued for the island. No damage has been reported at this time.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck northern Japan on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).. However, no tsunami warning was issued for the island.
The tremor was recorded at 09:18 GMT (around 4:18 am this Tuesday, Colombia time) off Aomori Prefecture, to the north, at a depth of 20 km, according to the JMA. It was also felt on the island of Hokkaido.
The United States Institute for Geological Surveys (USGS) measured a magnitude of 6.2.
According to the public television channel nhkno tsunami warning was issued. No damage was reported by the media at this time.
(Also: Are you afraid of earthquakes? The place in the country where you can ‘feel’ one of magnitude 9).
Earthquakes are frequent in Japan, which lies in the Pacific “ring of fire,” an arc of intense seismic activity that spans Southeast Asia and the Pacific Rim.
The country enforces strict construction regulations to ensure buildings can withstand strong earthquakes and regularly holds emergency drills to prepare for a powerful earthquake.
News in development…
More news in EL TIEMPO
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#magnitude #earthquake #struck #northern #Japan
Leave a Reply