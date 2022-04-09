There are already 58 occasions in which the Pro-Education Board of Ahome, AC, convenes its “Annual Ordinary Assembly of Associates” where the acting president renders his work report for the previous year; In addition, the balance of said year is presented, as well as the prospective income and expenses for the following period. All in accordance with the law and the constitutive act that shapes our organization.

For this reason, on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, the auditorium of the “La Oruga Centenario” Training Center received the Founders, former presidents, counselors, as well as state and municipal authorities so that Mr. Raúl Ramos Estrada, president of this Board of Trustees, presented its 2021 activities report and fulfilled one of the greatest commitments of this institution: to offer society a clear picture of the goals covered and the commitments to be fulfilled.

In his participation, Mr. Ramos began by indicating that all the information generated in his report was supported by two important organizations that assist NGOs in Mexico. On the one hand, Filantrofilia en 2020-2021 qualified Patronato based on a request from the “Gonzalo Río Arronte” foundation, as a first-rate institution with a large number of beneficiaries, clear and well-defined objectives, as well as administrative and 100% reliable financial. In addition, the Mexican Center for Philanthropy (Cemefi) once again granted us the certification of institutionality and transparency, for meeting all the requirements of social impact and accountability in organizations like ours.

After this introduction, the speech continued where the more than 32,000 beneficiaries in 2021 were discussed with programs such as Scholarships, Children’s Stays, Vocational Guidance, School for Parents, Prevent to Live, Mathematical, Educational Workshops, etc., highlighting that all activity was carried out during the protocols and restrictions due to the covid-19 pandemic, in small groups or, under a virtual format that also turned out to be a success.

Immediately afterwards, the “Balance for the 2020 and 2021 financial year”, Income and Expenditures 2020 and 2021, and the 2022 Budget were presented to the attendees, which were approved by said assembly as required by protocol.

At the end of the shares agreed on the agenda, the municipal treasurer of Ahome, CP Antonio H. Vega Arellano, intervened to close the Assembly and ratify the commitment that the current H. City Council maintains with us.

We appreciate the assistance of our presidium table and Dr. Julio César Romanillo Montoya, Secretary of Social Security and Citizen Protection in Ahome, for the facilities granted to have the participation of his escort and war band in our honors to the flag.

With gratitude for your reading, see you next Saturday.

For: Jose Luis Gutierrez