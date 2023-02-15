The group said in a statement, on Wednesday, that net profits amounted to 1.3 billion dirhams (about 354 million dollars) during the year 2022, and attributed this to the remarkable performance in the maritime sector and the port sector, in addition to acquisitions and new partnerships.

Abu Dhabi Ports achieved an increase in EBITDA amounting to 2.2 billion dirhams (about $599 million) during 2022, and as a result of organic growth, EBITDA increased by 27 percent year on year, to reach two billion dirhams ( $544.5 million).

Earnings per share increased to 0.26 dirhams for the full year 2022, compared to 0.22 dirhams in 2021.

The volume of cash flow from operations reached 1.6 billion dirhams ($435.6 million) in 2022.

On the operational front, the port sector achieved a growth in the volume of container handling that reached 4.33 million TEU (20-foot measurement) during 2022, a rate of more than 28 percent on an annual basis, which is attributed to the continued improvement of occupancy at the two current container terminals.

The freight of rolled goods and the transportation of passengers via cruise ships witnessed a strong recovery due to the easing of restrictions as a result of the (Covid-19) pandemic. As for the economic cities and free zones sector, during the year 2022 it witnessed the signing of new lease contracts for a net area of ​​4.2 square kilometers.

In the maritime sector, strong growth rates were recorded in all operational indicators including vessel fleet, anchorage rates, regional sea freight volumes, transshipment volumes and offshore services activities.

As for the logistics sector, its most prominent achievement during the fourth quarter of 2022 was the announcement of the acquisition of 100 percent of the “Noatum” company for logistics services, which is spread in 26 countries across four continents, with an institutional value of 2.5 billion dirhams (660 million euros).

Upon completion, the acquisition of value and cumulative profits will significantly expand the Group’s footprint and position it among the leading logistics and freight forwarding companies globally.