Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/12/2023 – 9:30

The metal structure of a 50-meter Christmas tree, installed on the edge of São Francisco beach, in Niterói, Rio de Janeiro, fell in the early hours of this Friday, 8th. The Christmas attraction, which had 15 thousand LED bulbs , was still in the assembly phase and would be inaugurated next Sunday, the 10th.

The accident caused no injuries. The city council stated that it will not install a new tree at the site, and says that it has called the Civil Police to investigate the causes of the fall.

“The city of Niterói informs that it registered a police report at the 79th DP (Jurujuba) so that the Civil Police can investigate the fall of the structure of the Christmas tree in São Francisco, in the early hours of this Friday (8)”, said the administration in note. “The city council also ordered the company responsible to present a technical report explaining the causes of the accident,” he added.

The assembly cost the city’s coffers R$2.94 million, according to the administration. The value was defined by bidding in electronic auction for the lowest price, won by the company Estrutend Estrutura para Eventos Ltda, CG Estruturas.

When contacted, CG Estruturas did not respond to the report’s contact details until the publication of this text – the space remains open.

In the note, the city of Niterói also states that the festivities in the city will continue, but that “another tree will not be erected” on site. “The neighborhood will have the installation of a Santa Claus park”, he informed.

After the accident, the city’s Civil Defense began an inspection of all the equipment that was assembled for the end of year festivities to check for other technical faults.

The tree was installed in the Rádio Amador square, located on the edge of São Francisco beach. It was the city’s main Christmas attraction, and its inauguration was scheduled for next Sunday, the 10th, with a performance by the Petrobras Sinfônica Orchestra in the company of singer Elba Ramalho.

Users on social media lamented the tree’s fall and speculated that the attraction would have cost R$9 million, a high price due to the supposed fragility of the structure. The city council denied the information in another statement this Friday afternoon. In the note, the administration states that the total cost of carrying out the assembly and Christmas installations throughout the city cost just over R$8.1 million.

“It is not true that the San Francisco Christmas Tree would cost 9 million reais. The total amount allocated to Christmas decoration and lighting throughout the city is R$8,176,000.00. This amount covers not only the aforementioned tree, but also 13 other trees of different sizes spread throughout the city, toys, lighting and street decorations in various locations,” said the city hall.

In a statement, the Fire Department informed that the structure is not authorized to be assembled. “CBMERJ notified those responsible to regularize themselves with the corporation and has closed the place, until now, so that it does not receive visitors.”