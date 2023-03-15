For the sake of all of us, there is more and more talk about mental health and we are more and more alert to the signs and more and more concerned about our emotional well-being.

However, talking more about mental health does not mean more clarity about everything that mental health implies and, many times, we are too confused about what the first steps to take to guarantee the basic conditions for the promotion of our own mental health.

Thus, there are some basic conditions, without which there is no room for mental health, of which we highlight:

1. Allow yourself to feel

Feeling is an essential condition for our stability and, whenever we feel, we are metabolizing our day-to-day experiences. Despite this, we are often conditioned and taught to repress our emotions and feelings, leaving aside anger or shame, for example. However, everything that dwells within us is essential and all emotions lead us to our balance. In this way, the first requirement for us to give space to mental health is to allow ourselves – in a fluid way – to feel.

2. If allowed to express

If we feel everything and experience various emotions, but do nothing with them, the emotions end up being guarded within us and generating discomfort. Therefore, in addition to feeling, it is important to express what is going on inside us, whether through words, sports or even the arts, for example. It will be from the emotional expression that, later, we will reach an efficient emotional management in our day and that we will leverage mental health.

3. Be true to yourself

How many times are we led to ‘wear’ different characters to meet what others expect of us? Whenever we do, we annul our authenticity and our most spontaneous traits. If you want to be mentally healthy, allow yourself to be true to yourself, your relationships and the world around you.

4. Allow yourself to define your limits

Being able to protect ourselves, respect our needs and, where necessary, set limits is absolutely essential, so whenever you feel say ‘no’ and allow yourself to establish the essential limits for your mental health.

5. Accept your fragile sides

Many of our internal struggles are related to the difficulty in accepting our less good sides and the fact that in each of our failures we feel less secure and less capable. In this way, it is essential to do an exercise in self-knowledge so that we are aware of all our potential and at the same time are able to accept our flaws and our negative sides.

In view of all this, it is essential to bear in mind that mental health is interrelated with various areas of our life and that, naturally, having mental health implies that we are aligned with ourselves and with our needs in a fluid way, allowing us to feel, to express and to accept all our sides.