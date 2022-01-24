The skilled Mexican player Diego Lainez He has a current contract with Real Betis until the summer of 2024. In three years with the Betis team, the Aztec youth has not been able to find the expected regularity and at 21 years of age he would seek to leave the club in search of more activity on the pitch.
The azulcrema academy player has played very little in recent seasons and needs to have more rhythm to be considered by the coaching staff for a possible call to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
With its current situation, according to sources in the media in Spain, Rayo Vallecano needs to reinforce the winger position and the nationalized Spaniard would be a candidate to reinforce the Madrid team and therefore, we present five reasons why this would be a good option for the Aztec player.
After three years in the same place there has been no significant professional growth, it seems that his situation within the team is stagnant and he has not been able to earn a place among the favorites of the squad.
Faced with the need and urgency of signing a winger due to the injury of Martin Merquelanz, Diego Lainez I would have the offer to have a greater participation in the Rayo team than in Betis.
A possible arrival at Rayo does not assure him immediate ownership, but he has the opportunity to leave the club that sheltered him for the last three years and where he was training in the Old Continent and a new beginning will forge his career.
There is clearly a difference in the squad between Real Betis and Rayo Vallecano, while the Betis team has a lot of quality competition and is renowned in midfield and attack. Rayo Vallecano does not have the same quality in terms of its elements in general appearance.
The possibility of reaching Rayo Vallecano and standing out could be high, given a possible outstanding performance he could become an important player for the squad and finally have the desired regularity. For the same situation, he would be considered a player appreciated by the institution.
