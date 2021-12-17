Naraka: Bladepoint It will have a free weekend to commemorate its anniversary and so that you decide to download it and give it a few hours, we leave you five reasons why you have to have this atypical Battle royale in your view.

Naraka is a truly different Battle Royale

Within the vast and vast world of Battle royale we already have too common a system. All are shooters where the differences are mostly stylistic. Some with fair mechanics and progression systems, others complex and many others fast and simple … but none really like this.

Naraka: Bladepoint It is a Battle Royale that prioritizes hand-to-hand combat and, although it is possible to fire weapons such as muskets, pistols, bows, crossbows and even cannons, they do not match the damage and reliability that swords, nunchucks and greatshocks can execute. That is the basis of Naraka and also a real different core mechanic.

Mechanics of movement

Movement is a huge differentiator in games. Within Warzone it is key for long and short distance fights; in Apex legends it is key to widening the skill gap; in Fortnite it is the divider between casual and real players; and in Naraka: Bladepoint It is the most rewarding mechanic in the game.

As in Apex legends, Naraka offers a wide variety of surfaces to move from walls to mountains to trees. Being able to dominate them is the difference between losing or winning a fight. You can access them with reels a la Pathfinder, or climb trees and cliffs a la Assassin’s Creed.

Character design

This is a game for otakus, I recognize it. The character and setting design is representative of Asian culture, both its most deeply rooted traditions and its largest stereotypes. Something typical of video games, but also of anime fanatic culture.

Likewise, the optimization of the game allows the ingame models to remain faithful to the 3D renderings that are in the menus, without counting the amount of customization options that include haircuts, color, clothing and practically any element of the game.

Bruce Lee

This free weekend of Naraka: Bladepoint It is for the anniversary and because they will also have a special event with which they will introduce a special champion which, of course, is neither more nor less than Bruce Lee, which will also have a special weapon with its iconic nunchucks.

The exclusive content of the game promises a lot and this is a great example of it.

Naraka is a refreshing experience

Battle Royale is currently overwhelming. There is no way to say that it is not. There are too many similar titles that in turn come to replace the non-stop wave of FPS in the video game industry. It’s not that we don’t enjoy this, but having a new way of living the format is greatly appreciated and that’s what Naraka: Bladepoint has to offer.

