Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

Conditions in Al Wasl Club are going for the better in terms of competition for the ADNOC Professional League title, and despite its lag by five points from the leaders Al-Ahly youth after losing two points in its last match against Ittihad Kalba, but the differences seem positive for the “emperor” who continues the stage of building towards presence At the heart of the struggle for the title, whether this season or the coming seasons.

In view of the positive changes, the team was ranked seventh with 26 points after passing 20 rounds last season, and suffered six losses at the time, scoring 25 goals compared to 21 goals conceded, while its score increased after the same number of rounds this season, to reach The point is 40, and he only knew the loss twice, scoring 38 goals and conceding 20 goals.

Perhaps one of the notable changes is the form of the squad that is playing matches at the present time after a complete change of foreign and resident players, and the push for new faces to change the skin of the team, especially in light of the technical decision to search for the most suitable, by dispensing with striker Gilberto Oliveira and playing in a style far from the classic striker, and taking The decision to rely on a foreign defense duo, the Algerian Jamal Bin Al-Amri and the Moroccan Sofiane Bouftini, in order to establish the necessary balance for the system on the field.

Among the changes that put the “Panthers” on the path of competition is the Argentine coach Juan Pizzi, who made the team get rid of a basic problem it was suffering from with the former Brazilian coach Oder Helmann, which was wasting points after advancing the result, as the wasted points decreased in 20 rounds to only 9 points. After advancing the result, the team is considered the third most to achieve points after being late in the result with 9 points as well, which reflects the long breath that the group has now enjoyed.

Perhaps the fourth positive change lies in the ability to extract the best from the distinguished talents in the team, specifically Ali Saleh, Fabio Lima and resident Siaka, as the trio succeeded in putting their positive touches on the team’s march at defining moments of the season, and also in the ability to deal with absences, despite the absence of Ali They were safe several months ago due to injury, and Omar Abdel-Rahman “Amouri” as well, but the team succeeded in achieving positive results without them and continuing to provide distinguished performance without affecting the team’s balance, which happened in other matches that players were absent due to suspension as well.

Perhaps the fifth and most important positive change is the large public presence, which returned to fill the stands of Zabeel Stadium, and was crowned with the Fan League award, whether as the host or guest audience, the last of which was its first place in its visit to Ittihad Kalba in the last round of the ADNOC Professional League.