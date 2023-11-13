Movie stars, despite their glamor on screen, do not escape betrayals and scams. Curiously, many of these cases have been perpetrated by their own relatives, those who assumed roles of representatives, initially considered trusted people who would never harm them. Paradoxically, this meant the downfall of many and marked the end of their careers.

Below, we detail a list of five famous actors who lost all their money due to the irresponsible actions of their own parents.

Drew Barrymore, the darling of ‘ET the Extra-Terrestrial’

After a tumultuous childhood marked by the mismanagement of fame and drug abuse, the actress found herself at the age of 14 recovering from a stay in a detoxification clinic in the late 1980s. In an attempt to take control of his career and fortune, drew Barrymore He made the decision to sue his parents to emancipate himself (free himself from them).

Before the court, Barrymore, Today, 48 years old, he argued that a large part of his problems and emotional imbalance were due to his family members, pointing them out as responsible for his instability. At the age of 6 she rose to fame by becoming the little one Gertie, in the film ‘ET, the extraterrestrial’ (1982). There his career was on the rise until family problems arose.

Gary Coleman accused his own parents of theft

In the early 90s, the actor from the popular series ‘Black and White’ accused his parents of having stolen the earnings he had accumulated during his early years as a child star.

In 1993, a judge ruled in favor of Gary Coleman and ordered his parents to pay him around $1 million. It was not until the 2000s that the actor managed to reconcile with his parents, just before his death on May 28, 2010.

At the height of his fame, he earned $100,000 per episode on the series. ‘Diff’rent Strokes’, in which he became world famous. He had a congenital disease that stopped his growth at an early age.

Cole Sprouse, the child protagonist of ‘Awesome Dad’ with Adam Sandler

In a revealing interview, Cole and his brother Dylan Sprouse They revealed that their mother was considered the “most financially irresponsible woman who ever lived.” Cole noted that the money he made as an actor as a child simply disappeared, as his mother had spent it all. He further added that his mother exhibited narcissistic behavior and practically forced him and his brother to work since they learned to speak.

He rose to fame thanks to his role as Julian McGrath in the film ‘Cool Dad’, with Adam Sandler. He also appeared in some episodes of ‘Friends’ and was the protagonist of the famous series ‘Zack and Cody’.

Dustin Diamond made adult films because of his parents

Dustin Diamondknown for his role as ‘Screech’ in the comedy ‘Saved by the Bell’, declared bankruptcy in 2001. At the age of 18, the actor discovered to his surprise that his parents had completely squandered their income, leaving him in debt with the fiscal authorities.

In a desperate attempt to avoid foreclosure on his home, in 2006 he began selling T-shirts to generate income. She even starred in several adult films, with which his name once again resonated in the United States. He passed away on February 1, 2021 at the age of 44.

Leighton Meester’s mother spent everything on surgeries

Known worldwide for her role in the series ‘Gossip Girl’, the actress took her mother to court accusing her of embezzling the money she sent her to care for her younger brother, who was sick. The judge favored Leighton Meester when the court verified that her mother had used the money to undergo cosmetic surgeries.