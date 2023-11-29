5 big Panamera Sport Turismos in a row

Unfortunately we have to say goodbye to the Panamera Sport Turismo. That’s why we’ve listed a few cool ones.

Porsche is a jack of all trades these days. Coupes, convertibles, SUVs, hatchbacks, sedans and station wagons: Porsche has it all. Unfortunately, one of the coolest variants is leaving us. With the new generation of Panamera, the Sport Turismo is being retired (as we were able to report on Friday). If you really want a Porsche station wagon, you have to rely on the Taycan Sport Turismo.

Apparently there is insufficient interest worldwide for a station wagon version, and Porsche therefore sees no point in a successor. However, the Panamera Sport Turismo was indeed popular in the Netherlands. Of all second-generation Panameras with a Dutch license plate, almost half are Sport Turismos.

It is a shame that the Sport Turismo is disappearing, because it may well be the ideal daily driver. You have comfort, you have space and you have driving characteristics that no SUV can match. What else do you want? In addition, such a Sport Turismo is of course much more beautiful than an SUV (and secretly also more beautiful than the normal Panamera).

The Sport Turismo is also popular among you – the Autoblog readers – because this car was voted Autoblog Car of the Year in 2017. Reason enough not to let the end of this model go unnoticed. That’s why we’re in the Autoblog Spotsarchives for a list of a number of neatly executed specimens.

Porsche Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo

Spotter: @hhitalia

We kick off with a chic example. The owner of this Turbo chose a very dark red color, which is almost black. However, in sunlight a beautiful red glow can be observed. Also nice: the owner opted for the non-hybrid Turbo, even though the Turbo S E-Hybrid is faster and cheaper.

Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo

Spotter: @bartsmid

Another one in the subtle color category: brown. A stylish color that fits well with a car like the Panamera Sport Turismo. Unfortunately, we see that black rims are a recurring theme with the Sport Turismo, even in stylish colors. In this case it even concerns aftermarket rims, which appear to come from TechArt.

Porsche Panamera GTS Sport Turismo

Spotter: @Diedrik888

You mainly find the Panamera Sport Turismo in subdued colors, but it was also available in bright colors. For example, did you think of Mamba Green Metallic? This is a color that was introduced on the Panamera. Such a toxic color fits very well with the sportiest version: the Panamera GTS.

Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo

Spotter: @dutchstylez

Sapphire Blue is a nice middle