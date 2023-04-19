A magnitude 5.8 earthquake with an epicenter in the southern state of Guerrero, was perceived in some areas of Mexico Citycenter of the country, but did not activate the seismic alert, the National Seismological Service (SSN) reported on Tuesday.

“Earthquake magnitude 5.8. Located 36 kilometers northwest of Tecpan, Guerrero,” the agency reported on Twitter in a preliminary way.

The movement occurred at 22:55:30 (04:55:30 GMT on Wednesday)

“There was an earthquake with perception in some areas of Mexico City. The Center for Command, Control, Computing, Communications and Citizen Contact (C5) informed me that the magnitude did not warrant activation of the seismic alert,” said the mayor of the Mexican capital, Claudia Sheinbaum.

The earthquake in Mexico City occurs prior to a national drill which will take place this Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. (5:00 p.m. GMT).

As part of this prevention exercise, the seismic alert in the Mexican capital will sound at the aforementioned time, as if it were a real situation.

On April 3, an earthquake of magnitude 5.5 with an epicenter in the southern state of Oaxaca, near the resort of Puerto Escondido, activated seismic alerts in the state of Oaxaca (south) and Mexico City.

Before these earthquakes, the previous earthquake greater than magnitude 5 occurred on December 11, 2022 and was of magnitude 6 with an epicenter in the state of Guerrero.

In Mexico, In September 2017, 471 people died in three earthquakes -on the 7th, 19th and 23rd-, in the biggest natural tragedy since the 1985 earthquake, which left thousands dead in the country’s capital.

While September 19, 2022 happened less than an hour after a national drill that takes place every September 19 in Mexico to commemorate the 1985 and 2017 earthquakes, which occurred on this same date and are considered the most destructive in history. recent.

The one on the 23rd was one of the thousands of aftershocks on September 19.

The SSN has indicated that on the Mexican Pacific coast, the state of Guerrero is one of the most seismically active in the country. In this region, the Cocos plate is sliding beneath the North American plate in a phenomenon known as subduction.

EFE