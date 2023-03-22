5.1 magnitude earthquake shakes the city of Socaire, Chile

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Authorities have not reported damage or injuries.
iStock / National Seismological Center of Chile
During March 22, five telluric movements occurred in the region.
A new telluric movement occurred in the city of Socaire, Chile, on Wednesday March 22 at 12:18 pm (local time).
According to preliminary information from the National Seismological Center (CSN), the earthquake measured 5.1 degrees and had a depth of 193 kilometers. Likewise, he appeared 121 kilometers east of the city.
However, this was not the only shock that the region presented during said date. According to CSN data, at 8:45 am (local time), a 2.9-magnitude earthquake 237 kilometers deep also occurred south of the city.
Prior to this, three other movements were also reported. One of magnitude 2.9 at 7:30 am to the southeast of the city, another of 3.1 at 6:06 am and, the first of the day, at 5:23 am of magnitude 3.1.
