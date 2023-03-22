5.1 magnitude earthquake shakes the city of Socaire, Chile

A new telluric movement occurred in the city of Socaire, Chile, on Wednesday March 22 at 12:18 pm (local time).

According to preliminary information from the National Seismological Center (CSN), the earthquake measured 5.1 degrees and had a depth of 193 kilometers. Likewise, he appeared 121 kilometers east of the city.

However, this was not the only shock that the region presented during said date. According to CSN data, at 8:45 am (local time), a 2.9-magnitude earthquake 237 kilometers deep also occurred south of the city.

Prior to this, three other movements were also reported. One of magnitude 2.9 at 7:30 am to the southeast of the city, another of 3.1 at 6:06 am and, the first of the day, at 5:23 am of magnitude 3.1.

Authorities have not reported damage or injuries.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news

Why is he shaking so much? What’s behind earthquakes around the world

The shocking images left by the Ecuador earthquake

‘Saving paws’: in case of earthquake or emergency, how to save your pets