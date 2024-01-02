We close 2023 and we are going for a new return to the sun and welcome 2024. Are you one of those who does something special when the new year arrives? Perhaps, you are one of those who fill your mouth with grapes, you will fill your suitcases to ensure a good trip, dress in white to attract good spirits, red for good luck, or perhaps you wear the inevitable yellow in your underwear.

And even if you don't believe in any of these end of year traditions and prefer instead to wait sitting with a glass of champagne in hand, it is very likely that what you will join is the countdown. Counting every minute or second with the excitement of approaching 12, the long-awaited hugs, the good wishes and rituals of leaving behind or letting go of the negative of the year that is passing.

But there are facts that cannot be let go or left behind, much less forgotten. In my countdown of the year, my clock stops at number 41. In Chile, 41 femicides were committed in 2023. In 2020 there were 47, in 2021, 55 and in 2022, 52.

According to statistical reports on homicides with a gender perspective from the National Prosecutor's Office, the Miles Foundation and figures provided by the Ministry of Women, 2023 leaves us with 41 crimes that we cannot ignore, let go of, or stop making visible.

41 women murdered by their ex-partner, current partner, father, stepfather, uncle, brother and I could go on giving examples. There is the myth of It was someone other than the victim from one moment to the next, when almost all the cases were carried out by a family member or acquaintance. Ages between six and 74 years old will not give or receive hugs in Chile.

As much as my mind wants go out during the celebration or focus on letting go and enjoying with my family and my loved ones, they will not leave my mind. Because they will not get to eat grapes, fill a suitcase or choose a color to dress anymore, they will not see their children, parents, friends, they will not be there because they were murdered.

I am not of religious beliefs, so phrases like “rest in peace” or “I hope you find justice in heaven” do not satisfy me. But, with or without creeds, prayers, with or without a holy book, there is something that we should all be more than clear about: justice is something that must be achieved in life.

As long as this number does not go down, the happy years will not come, that is why reader, today my clock stops at count 41. At the beginning of a new year I remember them, I do not let go and I ask you that I hope you do not do it either.

So, reader; When 12 o'clock arrives and it's time to choose a wish to have a good start to the year, within that wish, action will also come. Longing for justice for all, especially those who are no longer here. Action in disseminating the cases, educating yourself on how to identify and prevent gender violence, helping your friends, sisters, colleagues or mothers to report if they are experiencing violence.

To have a good 2024 you need more than just good wishes, but it is a good start.