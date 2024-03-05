It's about the 40-inch Sansui screen with Google Assistant and voice controlnailsmart tv that Amazon Mexico has a 51% discount, going from the normal price of $7,999 Mexican pesos to $3,880 Mexican pesos. Next, we tell you the characteristics of this plasma television and what the payments would be like if you bought it on credit.

It is important that you remember that the cost and availability of the product mentioned today, March 5, could change depending on its validity in Amazon Mexico.

In a price comparison with the Liverpool online store, this same screen costs $5,050 Mexican pesos, so it is cheaper on Amazon Mexico.

Features of the Sansui 40-inch Smart TV screen

⦿ Integrated voice control; with integrated microphones

⦿ Resolution: 1920*1080

⦿ Refresh rate: 60Hz

⦿ ‎HDMI input, Smart TV, Full HD, Wi-Fi, USB input

⦿For more information give CLICK HERE

How to pay monthly on Amazon Mexico?

In the case of this product, the option that has a credit of 3 to 24 with a financing cost, this allows you to purchase eligible products through a monthly payment plan with interest with a card that participates in the program, which you can check at the make your purchase. The SANSUI Smart TV costs $3,880.00 Mexican pesos. And with payment in months, we present the total depending on the period you select:

3 months: $4,186.52

6 months: $4,357.24

9 months: $4,531.84

12 months: $4,725.84

18 months: $5,063.40

24 months: $5,463.04

To acquire it click on this link

The shipping cost is free, but if you want it to arrive immediately you can subscribe to Amazon Prime FREE for 30 days and enjoy its multiple benefits.

At Debate.com.mx, we share offers and discounts from various online stores. Some of the links in this post may be part of affiliate programs. None of the products mentioned have been suggested by brands or stores and their inclusion is an exclusive decision of our editorial team. Please note that product prices and availability are subject to change without notice.