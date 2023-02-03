February 3, 2023 09:17

Relying on a specific diet or just exercising will not lead to the reduction. What you need to achieve your weight loss goals is a balance between proper diet and exercise. Therefore, there is no magic drink that leads to weight loss, but there are some drinks that can help in the weight loss journey, according to what fitness experts and nutritionists say. And according to what was published by Healthshots, it is often recommended to add a weight loss drink to the diet, and the following identifies Dr. Rohini Patel, a nutrition expert, 4 drinks that can be a useful companion in the weight loss journey: Lemon water

Lemon water is a refreshing and healthy way to start the day. Lemons are rich in vitamin C, which can help boost metabolism, and they also contain pectin, a type of fiber that can help curb appetite. Drinking lemon water in the morning can help flush out toxins and help with indigestion. Lemon can also help alkaline the body, which can reduce bloating and inflammation. herbal tea

Drinking a cup of herbal detox tea in the morning can help jumpstart your weight loss journey. Detox tea contains a blend of herbs such as dandelion, ginger, and licorice root that help remove toxins from the body and aid in weight loss. Dandelion root plays a role as a natural diuretic that can help with water retention and bloating, ginger can aid digestion and boost metabolism, and licorice root can curb appetite. Turmeric water

Turmeric is a spice that has anti-inflammatory properties and can aid in weight loss by reducing inflammation in the body. Inflammation can contribute to weight gain, so reducing it can help with weight loss. Turmeric powder can be mixed with warm water and a little honey or lemon. Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is popular as an ingredient that contributes to weight loss, as it can help curb appetite and increase metabolism. Drinking apple cider vinegar mixed with water, honey, and lemon juice in the morning can help soothe the body and reduce bloating. The acetic acid in apple cider vinegar can also help break down fats, aid in weight loss, and reduce blood sugar levels, preventing cravings for sugary foods.

Source: agencies