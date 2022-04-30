DAfter another brilliant performance, SC Freiburg has its sights set on participating in the Champions League for the first time. The cup finalist won on the third to last match day of the Bundesliga 4:3 (1:1) in the Baden duel at TSG Hoffenheim. The Breisgauer have at least temporarily conquered fourth place. “Hoffenheim surprised with the back four. They played very well at the beginning,” confessed Freiburg coach Christian Streich, then praised his team: “Our boys stayed calm. The team impressed me with their mentality.”

Roland Sallai (23′), Christian Günter (50′), Lucas Höler (70′) and Woo-Yeong Jeong (73′) scored for Freiburg, who are one point ahead of RB Leipzig. The fifth has to go to Borussia Mönchengladbach on Monday (8.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on DAZN).

TSG, on the other hand, is still on the decline and, after seven games without a win, has finally lost sight of the European Cup. The goals from Andrej Kramaric (32′), Angelo Stiller (49′) and Sebastian Rudy (84′) didn’t change that. “I’ve seen a lot of good things. I saw courage and passion,” explained coach Sebastian Hoeneß: “But if you concede four goals, it will be difficult to score. The 2:2 was the sticking point. It’s extremely bitter and painful.”

In front of 23,627 spectators in Sinsheim, Hoffenheim dominated the opening phase. After a mistake by Freiburg defender Manuel Gulde, TSG star striker Kramaric frittered away the first opportunity (7′). Freiburg, who had to play without Yannik Keitel, Kevin Schade and Noah Weißhaupt, found it difficult to get into the game. In the game forward, the Breisgauers initially hardly achieved anything, the otherwise strong outside players did not only come into their own. The three-man defense didn’t work very well either.







Despite the problems in all areas, Streich’s team took the lead with the first successful offensive action. After preparatory work by Höler, the Hungarian Sallai didn’t give the former SC goalkeeper Oliver Baumann a chance. After taking the lead, the guests briefly took control, but Hoffenheim scored the goal. After a cross from national player David Raum, Croatian vice world champion Kramaric was there. It was only the attacker’s fifth goal of the season, which had come under criticism in recent weeks.

In the 39th minute, Austria’s Christoph Baumgartner squandered the opportunity for the hosts, who were missing Ermin Bicakcic, Benjamin Hübner, Marco John, Havard Nordtveit, Stefan Posch and Chris Richards.

At the beginning of the second round, Streich switched from a three-man to a four-man defense and brought in his super joker, Nils Petersen. The measure initially backfired. After preliminary work by Kramaric, Stiller scored. However, the SC was only shocked for a few seconds, and captain Günter immediately equalized.







After the two early goals in the second half, the match really picked up speed. Both teams played with open sights to win. Höler missed the best chance in this phase (62nd). Shortly thereafter, Hoffenheim’s Diadie Samassekou was very lucky not to see a yellow-red card (69′). Höler scored the free kick that was due. It was already the 24th standard goal for Freiburg, who are leading the league. Shortly thereafter, South Korean Jeong, who had just come on, raised the ball. Rudy once again created excitement with the goal.