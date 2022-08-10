To speak of “El chavo del 8” is to remember one of the most famous comedy series not only in Mexico, but in Latin America. Created by Roberto Gomez Bolanos In the 1970s, fiction had a cast of stars, the same ones who continued their career after the end of the show. Perhaps one of the most remembered and loved was Ramón Valdés, who gave life to Don Ramón.

This August 9, fans remember the actor, who died in 1988 at the age of 64 after various health problems. With his works in film and television, he is still in the memory of the public. So let’s review what was the last series of Ramón Valdésthat work with which he said goodbye to his followers.

Ramón Valdés in “Ah, what a Kiko!”

After having been one of the main characters in “El chavo del 8″, Valdés left that program in 1979 together with Carlos Villagrán. Both would spend a season in the circus and had a space together in “Federrico” (1982). Their last job as a duo would be in “Oh, what Kiko!” in 1987.

What was the last scene you recorded in “Oh, what Kiko!”?

In that series, Don Ramón played a vendor in a grocery store and Kiko was his assistant. In 2018, in an interview with “La banda del chino”, Carlos Villagrán recounted how the last scene he recorded with his partner was, the same one that occurred a year before his death.

“The last scene of Don Ramón in “Ay, que Kiko!” it was that of a duel in a pantheon. With Ramón arriving first at the place. He looks for Kiko, but gets lost in him. ‘Cut and stay!’ said the director. That was the last time we recorded together,” shared Villagrán.

After the end of the series, Ramón Valdés continued giving circus performances. Lima would be his last step with his tent.

Upon his return to Mexico, the actor died on August 9, 1988 due to medical problems derived from stomach cancer that had been diagnosed.

How did they call Don Ramón the guy?

The guy told Don Ramón “Ron Damón”, a joke that is repeated throughout the entire series and that all fans remember to this day.